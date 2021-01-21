Analysts Are Bullish on These Financial Stocks: Truist Financial (TFC), Webster Financial (WBS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Truist Financial (TFC), Webster Financial (WBS) and Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) with bullish sentiments.

Truist Financial (TFC)

In a report released today, Michael Rose from Raymond James assigned a Buy rating to Truist Financial, with a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $51.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 56.4% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Truist Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $55.00, implying a 7.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

Webster Financial (WBS)

Raymond James analyst William Wallace assigned a Buy rating to Webster Financial today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $49.10, close to its 52-week high of $52.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 69.7% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Meridian Interstate Bancorp, and Business First Bancshares.

Webster Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.29, which is a -8.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Jefferies also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $52.00 price target.

Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

In a report released today, Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Flagstar Bancorp. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $47.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 30.8% and a 96.0% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Guaranty Federal Bancshares, and First Business Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Flagstar Bancorp with a $47.63 average price target, representing a 3.1% upside. In a report issued on January 13, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.50 price target.

