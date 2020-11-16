Analysts Are Bullish on These Financial Stocks: Triterras (TRIT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Triterras (TRIT) with bullish sentiments.

Triterras (TRIT)

In a report issued on March 28, Brean Murray from Brean Capital maintained a Buy rating on Triterras, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.05.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Triterras with a $17.00 average price target, a 37.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 7, Northland Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

