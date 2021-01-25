Analysts Are Bullish on These Financial Stocks: TCF Financial (TCF), Bank OZK (OZK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on TCF Financial (TCF) and Bank OZK (OZK) with bullish sentiments.

TCF Financial (TCF)

In a report released today, David Long from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on TCF Financial, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Long has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -2.6% and a 33.1% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TCF Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.22, which is a 5.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Bank OZK (OZK)

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose maintained a Buy rating on Bank OZK today and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.80, close to its 52-week high of $36.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 56.2% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bank OZK is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.00.

