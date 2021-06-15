Analysts Are Bullish on These Financial Stocks: Synchrony Financial (SYF), Alexandria Equities (ARE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Synchrony Financial (SYF) and Alexandria Equities (ARE) with bullish sentiments.

Synchrony Financial (SYF)

In a report released yesterday, John Pancari from Evercore ISI initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Synchrony Financial and a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.64, close to its 52-week high of $50.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Pancari is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 69.8% success rate. Pancari covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Huntington Bancshares, and Capital One Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Synchrony Financial with a $53.56 average price target, an 8.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 1, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Alexandria Equities (ARE)

In a report issued on June 11, Dave Rodgers from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Alexandria Equities, with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $193.53, close to its 52-week high of $193.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Rodgers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 76.1% success rate. Rodgers covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Corporate Office Properties, Franklin Street Properties, and Rexford Industrial Realty.

Alexandria Equities has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $196.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on ARE: