Analysts Are Bullish on These Financial Stocks: Swiss Re AG (SSREF), Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Swiss Re AG (SSREF) and Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) with bullish sentiments.

Swiss Re AG (SSREF)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Huttner CFA from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Swiss Re AG, with a price target of CHF99.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $91.65.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 75.9% success rate. CFA covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zurich Insurance Group, Swiss Life Holding AG, and Hiscox.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Swiss Re AG with a $103.86 average price target, which is a 13.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF95.10 price target.

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau maintained a Buy rating on Cboe Global Markets today and set a price target of $112.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $92.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Lau is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 66.7% success rate. Lau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Focus Financial Partners, and Victory Capital Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cboe Global Markets is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $105.60.

