Analysts Are Bullish on These Financial Stocks: Svb Financial Group (SIVB), American National Bankshares (AMNB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Svb Financial Group (SIVB), American National Bankshares (AMNB) and Triumph Bancorp (TBK) with bullish sentiments.

Svb Financial Group (SIVB)

In a report released today, David Long from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Svb Financial Group, with a price target of $510.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $455.59, close to its 52-week high of $477.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Long has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.0% and a 32.9% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Svb Financial Group with a $430.69 average price target, implying a -7.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $475.00 price target.

American National Bankshares (AMNB)

In a report released yesterday, William Wallace from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on American National Bankshares, with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 69.2% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Meridian Interstate Bancorp, Business First Bancshares, and People’s United Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American National Bankshares is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.00.

Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Rose from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Triumph Bancorp. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $58.50, close to its 52-week high of $60.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 55.1% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

Triumph Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $46.00.

