Analysts Are Bullish on These Financial Stocks: Starwood Property (STWD), Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Starwood Property (STWD) and Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) with bullish sentiments.

Starwood Property (STWD)

BTIG analyst Timothy P. Hayes maintained a Buy rating on Starwood Property on May 13 and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.89, close to its 52-week high of $26.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 57.0% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Colony Credit Real Estate, Broadmark Realty Capital, and Kkr Real Estate Finance.

Starwood Property has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.50, a 7.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB)

BTIG analyst James W Sullivan maintained a Buy rating on Pebblebrook Hotel on May 14 and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 60.7% success rate. Sullivan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Bluerock Residential Growth, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Mid-America Apartment.

Pebblebrook Hotel has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $24.67.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.