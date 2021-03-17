Analysts Are Bullish on These Financial Stocks: SpareBank 1 SMN (SRMGF), Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on SpareBank 1 SMN (SRMGF) and Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF) with bullish sentiments.

SpareBank 1 SMN (SRMGF)

In a report issued on March 15, Mariano Miguel from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on SpareBank 1 SMN, with a price target of NOK113.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Miguel has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -4.9% and a 47.9% success rate. Miguel covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA, SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, and Banca Mediolanum SpA.

SpareBank 1 SMN has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.31.

Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)

In a report issued on March 15, Thomas Neuhold from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Deutsche Wohnen, with a price target of EUR47.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.00.

Neuhold has an average return of 13.6% when recommending Deutsche Wohnen.

According to TipRanks.com, Neuhold is ranked #4641 out of 7379 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Deutsche Wohnen with a $53.30 average price target.

