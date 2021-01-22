Analysts Are Bullish on These Financial Stocks: Sierra Bancorp (BSRR), First Horizon (FHN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Sierra Bancorp (BSRR), First Horizon (FHN) and Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) with bullish sentiments.

Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Buy rating on Sierra Bancorp today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.5% and a 94.5% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

The the analyst consensus on Sierra Bancorp is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

First Horizon (FHN)

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose maintained a Buy rating on First Horizon today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 55.1% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

First Horizon has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.40, a 10.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

In a report released today, David Long from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Huntington Bancshares. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.84, close to its 52-week high of $15.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.0% and a 32.9% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

Huntington Bancshares has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.57, which is a 10.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.