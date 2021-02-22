Analysts Are Bullish on These Financial Stocks: Progressive (PGR), Gaming and Leisure (GLPI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Progressive (PGR), Gaming and Leisure (GLPI) and Americold Realty (COLD) with bullish sentiments.

Progressive (PGR)

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Progressive, with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $87.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 68.8% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Marsh & Mclennan Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Progressive with a $95.11 average price target.

Gaming and Leisure (GLPI)

In a report issued on February 19, RJ Milligan from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Gaming and Leisure, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $43.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Milligan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 65.0% success rate. Milligan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Essential Properties Realty, and National Retail Properties.

Gaming and Leisure has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.79, implying a 12.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

Americold Realty (COLD)

In a report issued on February 19, William Crow from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Americold Realty, with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $36.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 66.5% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Corporate Office Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Americold Realty with a $43.00 average price target, which is a 20.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

