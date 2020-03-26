Analysts Are Bullish on These Financial Stocks: Postal Realty (PSTL), American Finance (AFIN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Postal Realty (PSTL) and American Finance (AFIN) with bullish sentiments.

Postal Realty (PSTL)

In a report released today, Craig Kucera from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Postal Realty, with a price target of $18.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Kucera is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 52.4% success rate. Kucera covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment, and Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.

The the analyst consensus on Postal Realty is currently a Hold rating.

American Finance (AFIN)

B.Riley FBR analyst Bryan Maher maintained a Buy rating on American Finance today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -11.1% and a 41.5% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for American Finance with a $13.00 average price target.

