Analysts Are Bullish on These Financial Stocks: PennyMac Mortgage (PMT), Cadence Bancorporation (CADE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on PennyMac Mortgage (PMT), Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) and Sun Communities (SUI) with bullish sentiments.

PennyMac Mortgage (PMT)

Nomura analyst Matthew Howlett maintained a Buy rating on PennyMac Mortgage yesterday and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Howlett has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -19.5% and a 30.6% success rate. Howlett covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, TriplePoint Venture Growth, and ARMOUR Residential REIT.

PennyMac Mortgage has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.00, a 71.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cadence Bancorporation (CADE)

In a report released yesterday, Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Cadence Bancorporation, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.06, close to its 52-week low of $4.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 54.5% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cadence Bancorporation is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.50.

Sun Communities (SUI)

In a report released today, Wes Golladay from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Sun Communities, with a price target of $147.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $132.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Golladay is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 59.8% success rate. Golladay covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, National Retail Properties, and Seritage Growth Properties.

Sun Communities has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $156.00, a 19.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.