Analysts Are Bullish on These Financial Stocks: Pacwest Bancorp (PACW), WR Berkley (WRB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) and WR Berkley (WRB) with bullish sentiments.

Pacwest Bancorp (PACW)

In a report issued on April 1, Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Pacwest Bancorp, with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $39.39, close to its 52-week high of $42.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 66.4% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pacwest Bancorp is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.33.

WR Berkley (WRB)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle maintained a Buy rating on WR Berkley on April 1. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $76.49, close to its 52-week high of $77.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 64.0% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International General Insurance Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and American International Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on WR Berkley is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $75.20.

