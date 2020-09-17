Analysts Are Bullish on These Financial Stocks: New Residential Inv (NRZ), Ryman (RHP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on New Residential Inv (NRZ) and Ryman (RHP) with bullish sentiments.

New Residential Inv (NRZ)

Credit Suisse analyst Douglas Harter maintained a Buy rating on New Residential Inv on September 14. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Harter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 66.1% success rate. Harter covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Ellington Residential Mortgage, Arlington Asset Investment, and ARMOUR Residential REIT.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for New Residential Inv with a $10.30 average price target, implying a 26.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 10, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.50 price target.

Ryman (RHP)

Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka maintained a Buy rating on Ryman today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $39.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.2% and a 39.5% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Host Hotels & Resorts.

Ryman has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.00.

