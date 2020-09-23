Analysts Are Bullish on These Financial Stocks: New Residential Inv (NRZ), F.N.B. (FNB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on New Residential Inv (NRZ), F.N.B. (FNB) and Hilltop Holdings (HTH) with bullish sentiments.

New Residential Inv (NRZ)

In a report issued on September 21, Douglas Harter from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on New Residential Inv. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Harter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 63.4% success rate. Harter covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Ellington Residential Mortgage, Arlington Asset Investment, and ARMOUR Residential REIT.

Currently, the analyst consensus on New Residential Inv is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.30, representing a 33.6% upside. In a report issued on September 10, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.50 price target.

F.N.B. (FNB)

Raymond James analyst William Wallace maintained a Buy rating on F.N.B. today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 42.2% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Meridian Interstate Bancorp, Dime Community Bancshares, and People’s United Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for F.N.B. with a $8.00 average price target.

Hilltop Holdings (HTH)

In a report released today, Michael Rose from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Hilltop Holdings. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 50.7% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Texas Capital Bancshares, and United Community Banks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Hilltop Holdings with a $24.00 average price target.

