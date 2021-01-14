Analysts Are Bullish on These Financial Stocks: Network International Holdings (NWKLF), Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Network International Holdings (NWKLF) and Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO) with bullish sentiments.

Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO)

BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman reiterated a Buy rating on Organogenesis Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.34, close to its 52-week high of $8.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 63.7% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Organogenesis Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.67, a 45.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

