Analysts Are Bullish on These Financial Stocks: Network International Holdings (NWKLF), Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Network International Holdings (NWKLF) and Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO) with bullish sentiments.

Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO)

In a report released today, Steven Lichtman from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Organogenesis Holdings, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.34, close to its 52-week high of $8.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 56.8% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Merit Medical Systems, and Integra Lifesciences.

Organogenesis Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.67, which is a 45.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

