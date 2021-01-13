Analysts Are Bullish on These Financial Stocks: Network International Holdings (NWKLF), Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Network International Holdings (NWKLF) and Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF) with bullish sentiments.

Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)

In a report released today, Oliver Reinberg from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Deutsche Wohnen, with a price target of EUR47.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $51.70, close to its 52-week high of $53.63.

Reinberg has an average return of 35.5% when recommending Deutsche Wohnen.

According to TipRanks.com, Reinberg is ranked #7042 out of 7223 analysts.

Deutsche Wohnen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.22, which is a 6.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, DZ BANK AG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

