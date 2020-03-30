Analysts Are Bullish on These Financial Stocks: Meta Financial Group (CASH), Starwood Property (STWD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Meta Financial Group (CASH) and Starwood Property (STWD) with bullish sentiments.

Meta Financial Group (CASH)

B.Riley FBR analyst Steve Moss reiterated a Buy rating on Meta Financial Group today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss ‘ ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -8.2% and a 37.8% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

Meta Financial Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.67.

Starwood Property (STWD)

In a report released today, Timothy P. Hayes from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Starwood Property, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes ‘ ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -21.0% and a 36.4% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Cherry Hill Mortgage, Ellington Financial, and Saratoga Investment.

Starwood Property has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.00.

