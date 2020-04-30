Analysts Are Bullish on These Financial Stocks: Mastercard (MA), MSCI (MSCI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Mastercard (MA) and MSCI (MSCI) with bullish sentiments.

Mastercard (MA)

In a report released yesterday, Moshe Orenbuch from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Mastercard, with a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $275.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Orenbuch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 63.8% success rate. Orenbuch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mastercard is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $312.24, a 12.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $287.00 price target.

MSCI (MSCI)

In a report released today, Henry Sou from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on MSCI, with a price target of $346.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $325.08, close to its 52-week high of $344.00.

Sou has an average return of 43.9% when recommending MSCI.

According to TipRanks.com, Sou is ranked #776 out of 6561 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MSCI is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $305.33.

