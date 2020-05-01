Analysts Are Bullish on These Financial Stocks: Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX), Silvergate Capital (SI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) and Silvergate Capital (SI) with bullish sentiments.

Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX)

In a report released yesterday, Jeremy Campbell from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Marketaxess Holdings, with a price target of $505.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $455.01, close to its 52-week high of $465.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Campbell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 59.0% success rate. Campbell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Virtus Investment Partners, Intercontinental Exchange, and Apollo Global Management.

Marketaxess Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $404.60.

Silvergate Capital (SI)

Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg maintained a Buy rating on Silvergate Capital yesterday and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.90, close to its 52-week high of $16.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldberg is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 58.8% success rate. Goldberg covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Atlantic Union Bankshares, and Capital One Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Silvergate Capital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.00, implying a 4.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

