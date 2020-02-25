Analysts Are Bullish on These Financial Stocks: Life Storage (LSI), EverQuote (EVER)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Life Storage (LSI) and EverQuote (EVER) with bullish sentiments.

Life Storage (LSI)

KeyBanc analyst Todd Thomas maintained a Buy rating on Life Storage today and set a price target of $122.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $118.18, close to its 52-week high of $119.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Thomas is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 54.3% success rate. Thomas covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Jernigan Capital, Taubman Centers, and Macerich.

Life Storage has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $118.75, which is a 1.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $128.00 price target.

EverQuote (EVER)

In a report released today, Mayank Tandon from Needham maintained a Buy rating on EverQuote, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.74, close to its 52-week high of $48.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 66.4% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Sapiens International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EverQuote is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $49.33, representing an 8.2% upside. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

