Analysts Are Bullish on These Financial Stocks: Lendingtree (TREE), Ehealth (EHTH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Lendingtree (TREE), Ehealth (EHTH) and GooseHead Insurance (GSHD) with bullish sentiments.

Lendingtree (TREE)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mahaney maintained a Buy rating on Lendingtree on April 6 and set a price target of $295.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $194.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 47.0% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Uber Technologies, and Trade Desk.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lendingtree is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $342.86, a 91.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $270.00 price target.

Ehealth (EHTH)

RBC Capital analyst Frank Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Ehealth on April 6 and set a price target of $166.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $116.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 58.6% success rate. Morgan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Genesis Healthcare, and Acadia Healthcare.

Ehealth has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $177.13.

GooseHead Insurance (GSHD)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle maintained a Buy rating on GooseHead Insurance on April 6 and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $39.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 53.3% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, American International Group, and Marsh & Mclennan Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GooseHead Insurance is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.00.

