Analysts Are Bullish on These Financial Stocks: istar Financial (STAR), Landmark Infrastructure (LMRK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on istar Financial (STAR) and Landmark Infrastructure (LMRK) with bullish sentiments.

istar Financial (STAR)

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws reiterated a Buy rating on istar Financial today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 59.8% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Colony Credit Real Estate, and Kkr Real Estate Finance.

istar Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.00.

Landmark Infrastructure (LMRK)

Raymond James analyst Ric Prentiss maintained a Buy rating on Landmark Infrastructure today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 62.6% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, United States Cellular, and Iridium Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Landmark Infrastructure with a $9.00 average price target.

