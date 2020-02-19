Analysts Are Bullish on These Financial Stocks: Invitation Homes (INVH), Medallion Financial (MFIN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Invitation Homes (INVH), Medallion Financial (MFIN) and Jernigan Capital (JCAP) with bullish sentiments.

Invitation Homes (INVH)

In a report released today, Alex Rygiel from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Invitation Homes, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.61, close to its 52-week high of $32.70.

Rygiel has an average return of 18.5% when recommending Invitation Homes.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is ranked #487 out of 5925 analysts.

Invitation Homes has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.33, which is a -0.6% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Medallion Financial (MFIN)

In a report released today, Scott Buck from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Medallion Financial, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.70.

Buck has an average return of 1.1% when recommending Medallion Financial.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #4120 out of 5925 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Medallion Financial with a $8.75 average price target.

Jernigan Capital (JCAP)

B.Riley FBR analyst Timothy P. Hayes reiterated a Buy rating on Jernigan Capital yesterday and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 94.7% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Ellington Financial, Saratoga Investment, and New Residential Inv.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Jernigan Capital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.50.

