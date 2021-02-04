Analysts Are Bullish on These Financial Stocks: Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), Mid-America Apartment (MAA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) and Mid-America Apartment (MAA) with bullish sentiments.

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

In a report released today, Patrick O’Shaughnessy from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Intercontinental Exchange. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $114.55, close to its 52-week high of $119.02.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 73.3% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Focus Financial Partners, and SEI Investments Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Intercontinental Exchange with a $130.50 average price target.

Mid-America Apartment (MAA)

Raymond James analyst Buck Horne maintained a Buy rating on Mid-America Apartment today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $134.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Horne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 63.9% success rate. Horne covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Equity Residential, and Invitation Homes.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mid-America Apartment with a $135.40 average price target, implying a 0.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Scotiabank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $145.00 price target.

