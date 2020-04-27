Analysts Are Bullish on These Financial Stocks: Herc Holdings (HRI), American Express (AXP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Herc Holdings (HRI), American Express (AXP) and Ehealth (EHTH) with bullish sentiments.

Herc Holdings (HRI)

In a report issued on April 23, Seth Weber from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Herc Holdings, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 50.0% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Manitowoc Company, and Caterpillar.

Herc Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.00, representing a 54.9% upside. In a report issued on April 15, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

American Express (AXP)

In a report issued on April 24, Bill Carcache from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on American Express, with a price target of $119.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $83.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Carcache is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 71.9% success rate. Carcache covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Huntington Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for American Express with a $106.29 average price target, implying a 26.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Compass Point also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $112.00 price target.

Ehealth (EHTH)

In a report issued on April 24, Frank Morgan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Ehealth, with a price target of $166.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $109.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 58.6% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Genesis Healthcare, and Acadia Healthcare.

Ehealth has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $179.63, which is a 45.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Barclays also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

