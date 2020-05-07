Analysts Are Bullish on These Financial Stocks: Global Net Lease (GNL), Saratoga Investment (SAR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Global Net Lease (GNL) and Saratoga Investment (SAR) with bullish sentiments.

Global Net Lease (GNL)

In a report released yesterday, Bryan Maher from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Global Net Lease, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.7% and a 42.6% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Global Net Lease with a $21.50 average price target.

Saratoga Investment (SAR)

B.Riley FBR analyst Timothy P. Hayes reiterated a Buy rating on Saratoga Investment today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -16.4% and a 39.9% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Broadmark Realty Capital, Cherry Hill Mortgage, and Ellington Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Saratoga Investment is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.67.

