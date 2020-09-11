Analysts Are Bullish on These Financial Stocks: FedNat Holding Company (FNHC), Uniti Group (UNIT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) and Uniti Group (UNIT) with bullish sentiments.

FedNat Holding Company (FNHC)

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on FedNat Holding Company, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.15, close to its 52-week low of $7.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 67.1% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, Hallmark Financial Services, and Marsh & Mclennan Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on FedNat Holding Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00.

Uniti Group (UNIT)

Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan maintained a Buy rating on Uniti Group yesterday and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 58.3% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTT Communications, GDS Holdings, and Verizon.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Uniti Group is a Hold with an average price target of $10.00.

