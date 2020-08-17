Analysts Are Bullish on These Financial Stocks: Fairfax Financial Holdings (FRFHF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Fairfax Financial Holdings (FRFHF) with bullish sentiments.

Fairfax Financial Holdings (FRFHF)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle maintained a Buy rating on Fairfax Financial Holdings on July 31 and set a price target of $450.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $313.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 60.8% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International General Insurance Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and American International Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fairfax Financial Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $396.01.

