Analysts Are Bullish on These Financial Stocks: Discover Financial Services (DFS), Ares Management (ARES)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Discover Financial Services (DFS) and Ares Management (ARES) with bullish sentiments.

Discover Financial Services (DFS)

In a report released today, John Hecht from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Discover Financial Services, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $94.99, close to its 52-week high of $104.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Hecht is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 71.8% success rate. Hecht covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Investment Corp, Regional Management, and Enova International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Discover Financial Services with a $108.90 average price target.

Ares Management (ARES)

In a report released yesterday, Gerald O’Hara from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Ares Management, with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $56.03, close to its 52-week high of $57.34.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Hara is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.0% and a 89.7% success rate. O’Hara covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Blackstone Group, Carlyle Group, and LPL Financial.

Ares Management has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.00.

