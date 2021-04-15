Analysts Are Bullish on These Financial Stocks: Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF), Bank of America (BAC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF) and Bank of America (BAC) with bullish sentiments.

Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)

In a report released today, Simon Stippig from Warburg Research maintained a Buy rating on Deutsche Wohnen, with a price target of EUR53.80. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $51.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Stippig is ranked #6199 out of 7455 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deutsche Wohnen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $56.32, which is an 8.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR47.50 price target.

Bank of America (BAC)

In a report released today, Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Bank of America, with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.74, close to its 52-week high of $40.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 33.8% and a 83.0% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group, and Fifth Third Bancorp.

Bank of America has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.61, representing a -0.3% downside. In a report issued on April 1, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

