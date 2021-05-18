Analysts Are Bullish on These Financial Stocks: Danimer Scientific (DNMR), Alleghany (Y)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Danimer Scientific (DNMR) and Alleghany (Y) with bullish sentiments.

Danimer Scientific (DNMR)

In a report released today, Laurence Alexander from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Danimer Scientific, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.80, close to its 52-week low of $15.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Alexander is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 68.6% success rate. Alexander covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and Eastman Chemical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Danimer Scientific is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.00.

Alleghany (Y)

In a report issued on May 14, Phil Stefano from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Alleghany, with a price target of $890.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $715.04, close to its 52-week high of $737.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Stefano is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 78.6% success rate. Stefano covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alleghany is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $832.50.

