Analysts Are Bullish on These Financial Stocks: County Bancorp (ICBK), HomeStreet (HMST)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on County Bancorp (ICBK) and HomeStreet (HMST) with bullish sentiments.

County Bancorp (ICBK)

Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana reiterated a Buy rating on County Bancorp yesterday and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.9% and a 45.7% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Arlington Asset Investment, and Westamerica Bancorporation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for County Bancorp with a $24.50 average price target.

HomeStreet (HMST)

In a report released yesterday, Steve Moss from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on HomeStreet, with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.4% and a 40.0% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on HomeStreet is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.50.

