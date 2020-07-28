Analysts Are Bullish on These Financial Stocks: County Bancorp (ICBK), HomeStreet (HMST)
There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on County Bancorp (ICBK) and HomeStreet (HMST) with bullish sentiments.
County Bancorp (ICBK)
Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana reiterated a Buy rating on County Bancorp yesterday and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.30.
According to TipRanks.com, Diana has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.9% and a 45.7% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Arlington Asset Investment, and Westamerica Bancorporation.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for County Bancorp with a $24.50 average price target.
See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>
HomeStreet (HMST)
In a report released yesterday, Steve Moss from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on HomeStreet, with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.47.
According to TipRanks.com, Moss has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.4% and a 40.0% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bridgewater Bancshares.
Currently, the analyst consensus on HomeStreet is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.50.
TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.