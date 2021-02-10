Analysts Are Bullish on These Financial Stocks: CME Group (CME), Mid-America Apartment (MAA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on CME Group (CME), Mid-America Apartment (MAA) and Ares Capital (ARCC) with bullish sentiments.

CME Group (CME)

In a report released today, Patrick O’Shaughnessy from Raymond James assigned a Buy rating to CME Group, with a price target of $194.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $185.20.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 73.0% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CME Group is a Hold with an average price target of $185.14.

Mid-America Apartment (MAA)

Raymond James analyst Buck Horne maintained a Buy rating on Mid-America Apartment today and set a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $136.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Horne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 64.9% success rate. Horne covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, PotlatchDeltic, and Essex Property.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mid-America Apartment with a $138.50 average price target, a 2.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

Ares Capital (ARCC)

Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd maintained a Buy rating on Ares Capital today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.50, close to its 52-week high of $19.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 70.8% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Sixth Street Specialty Lending, and Compass Diversified Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ares Capital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.00.

