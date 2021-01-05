Analysts Are Bullish on These Financial Stocks: Chubb (CB), S&P Global (SPGI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Chubb (CB) and S&P Global (SPGI) with bullish sentiments.

Chubb (CB)

In a report released yesterday, Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Chubb, with a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $148.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 62.1% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Chubb with a $161.92 average price target.

S&P Global (SPGI)

In a report issued on January 3, Owen Lau from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on S&P Global, with a price target of $399.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $330.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Lau is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 67.6% success rate. Lau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Focus Financial Partners, and Victory Capital Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on S&P Global is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $404.44.

