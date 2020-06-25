Analysts Are Bullish on These Financial Stocks: CatchMark Timber (CTT), EZCORP (EZPW)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on CatchMark Timber (CTT) and EZCORP (EZPW) with bullish sentiments.

CatchMark Timber (CTT)

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Kucera reiterated a Buy rating on CatchMark Timber today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Kucera is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 55.3% success rate. Kucera covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment, and Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.

CatchMark Timber has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.50.

EZCORP (EZPW)

B.Riley FBR analyst Scott Buck maintained a Buy rating on EZCORP today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #6506 out of 6704 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for EZCORP with a $8.50 average price target.

