Analysts Are Bullish on These Financial Stocks: CareTrust REIT (CTRE), FS KKR Capital (FSK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on CareTrust REIT (CTRE) and FS KKR Capital (FSK) with bullish sentiments.

CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

In a report released today, Jonathan Hughes from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on CareTrust REIT, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Hughes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 62.6% success rate. Hughes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Healthpeak Properties, Extra Space Storage, and Healthcare Realty.

CareTrust REIT has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.20, representing a 7.7% upside. In a report issued on November 11, RBC Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $22.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

FS KKR Capital (FSK)

In a report released today, Robert Dodd from Raymond James assigned a Buy rating to FS KKR Capital, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 69.5% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Investcorp Credit Management BDC, and Sixth Street Specialty Lending.

FS KKR Capital has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $17.30.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.