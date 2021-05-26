Analysts Are Bullish on These Financial Stocks: Capital Southwest (CSWC), UMB Financial (UMBF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Capital Southwest (CSWC) and UMB Financial (UMBF) with bullish sentiments.

Capital Southwest (CSWC)

Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd maintained a Buy rating on Capital Southwest yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.11, close to its 52-week high of $26.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 69.9% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Investcorp Credit Management BDC, and Sixth Street Specialty Lending.

Capital Southwest has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.00.

UMB Financial (UMBF)

In a report released today, David Long from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on UMB Financial, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $94.36, close to its 52-week high of $99.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 38.5% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on UMB Financial is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $106.92.

