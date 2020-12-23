Analysts Are Bullish on These Financial Stocks: Brookfield Asset Mng (BAM), Main Street Capital (MAIN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Brookfield Asset Mng (BAM), Main Street Capital (MAIN) and Brooge Holdings (BROG) with bullish sentiments.

Brookfield Asset Mng (BAM)

RBC Capital analyst Geoffrey Kwan maintained a Buy rating on Brookfield Asset Mng yesterday and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $39.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 49.0% success rate. Kwan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Element Financial, Equitable Group, and IGM Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Brookfield Asset Mng with a $47.25 average price target.

Main Street Capital (MAIN)

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Main Street Capital, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $31.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 67.3% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, Sixth Street Specialty Lending, and BrightSphere Investment Group.

Main Street Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.00.

Brooge Holdings (BROG)

RBC Capital analyst Elvira Scotto maintained a Buy rating on Brooge Holdings on December 21 and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Scotto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 63.6% success rate. Scotto covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Cheniere Energy Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and Crossamerica Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Brooge Holdings with a $13.00 average price target.

