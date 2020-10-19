Analysts Are Bullish on These Financial Stocks: Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH), Allstate (ALL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) and Allstate (ALL) with bullish sentiments.

Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH)

Raymond James analyst David Feaster reiterated a Buy rating on Bank of Commerce Holdings on October 16 and set a price target of $9.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 79.2% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Central Pacific Financial.

Bank of Commerce Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.50.

Allstate (ALL)

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Allstate, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $92.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 68.8% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, Hallmark Financial Services, and Marsh & Mclennan Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Allstate with a $116.86 average price target.

