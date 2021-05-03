Analysts Are Bullish on These Financial Stocks: Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG), Coresite Realty (COR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG), Coresite Realty (COR) and Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) with bullish sentiments.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Raymond James analyst Charles Peters reiterated a Buy rating on Arthur J Gallagher & Co today and set a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $144.95, close to its 52-week high of $145.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 70.1% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $151.57, implying a 6.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $159.00 price target.

Coresite Realty (COR)

Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan maintained a Buy rating on Coresite Realty today and set a price target of $136.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $121.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 58.4% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rackspace Technology, Lumen Technologies, and GTT Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Coresite Realty with a $128.14 average price target.

Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

In a report released today, Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Merchants Bancorp, with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $40.79, close to its 52-week high of $44.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 92.0% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Guaranty Federal Bancshares, and Farmers National Banc Oh.

Merchants Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.33.

