Analysts Are Bullish on These Financial Stocks: American Tower (AMT), Signature Bank (SBNY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on American Tower (AMT) and Signature Bank (SBNY) with bullish sentiments.

American Tower (AMT)

Raymond James analyst Ric Prentiss maintained a Buy rating on American Tower today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $266.53, close to its 52-week high of $272.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 69.9% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Telephone & Data Systems, and Iridium Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Tower is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $277.80, which is a 2.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 7, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $290.00 price target.

Signature Bank (SBNY)

Raymond James analyst David Long reiterated a Buy rating on Signature Bank today and set a price target of $315.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $258.35, close to its 52-week high of $260.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 38.0% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Signature Bank with a $302.25 average price target, implying a 24.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 11, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $375.00 price target.

