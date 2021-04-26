Analysts Are Bullish on These Financial Stocks: American Express (AXP), Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on American Express (AXP) and Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI) with bullish sentiments.

American Express (AXP)

Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained a Buy rating on American Express today and set a price target of $171.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $144.33, close to its 52-week high of $151.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Graseck is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 53.4% success rate. Graseck covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Express has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $144.09, which is a 1.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI)

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose maintained a Buy rating on Atlantic Capital Bancshares today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.22, close to its 52-week high of $27.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 55.4% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Atlantic Capital Bancshares is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.67, representing an 11.6% upside. In a report released today, Gabelli also upgraded the stock to Buy.

