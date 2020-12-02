Analysts Are Bullish on These Financial Stocks: AFLAC (AFL), Seacoast Banking Of Florida (SBCF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on AFLAC (AFL), Seacoast Banking Of Florida (SBCF) and Wintrust Financial (WTFC) with bullish sentiments.

AFLAC (AFL)

Raymond James analyst Charles Peters reiterated a Buy rating on AFLAC today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $44.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 68.8% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, Hallmark Financial Services, and Old Republic International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for AFLAC with a $42.80 average price target.

Seacoast Banking Of Florida (SBCF)

In a report released yesterday, David Feaster from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Seacoast Banking Of Florida, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 90.0% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Central Pacific Financial.

Seacoast Banking Of Florida has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.00.

Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

Raymond James analyst David Long reiterated a Buy rating on Wintrust Financial today and set a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $55.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.2% and a 31.1% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wintrust Financial with a $59.14 average price target.

