Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Vroom (VRM), National Vision Holdings (EYE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Vroom (VRM) and National Vision Holdings (EYE) with bullish sentiments.

Vroom (VRM)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Scott Devitt maintained a Buy rating on Vroom today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $69.01, close to its 52-week high of $72.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 69.4% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Analog Devices, and Mercadolibre.

Vroom has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $63.11, which is a -4.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

National Vision Holdings (EYE)

Berenberg Bank analyst Alex Maroccia reiterated a Buy rating on National Vision Holdings today and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $35.53, close to its 52-week high of $39.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Maroccia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 78.2% success rate. Maroccia covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as SiteOne Landscape Supply, Planet Fitness, and Vail Resorts.

National Vision Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.00, representing a 6.6% upside. In a report issued on July 30, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

