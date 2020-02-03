Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Viavi Solutions (VIAV), Microchip (MCHP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Viavi Solutions (VIAV), Microchip (MCHP) and TTM Technologies (TTMI) with bullish sentiments.

Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

B.Riley FBR analyst Dave Kang maintained a Buy rating on Viavi Solutions today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 66.4% success rate. Kang covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, DASAN Zhone Solutions, and Acacia Communications.

Viavi Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.50, a 27.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 24, Susquehanna also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

Microchip (MCHP)

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Ellis maintained a Buy rating on Microchip today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $97.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 54.3% success rate. Ellis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Applied Materials.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Microchip with a $116.15 average price target.

TTM Technologies (TTMI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Mike Crawford maintained a Buy rating on TTM Technologies today and set a price target of $17.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 54.4% success rate. Crawford covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Finjan Holdings, Kratos Defense, and Ducommun.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TTM Technologies with a $17.25 average price target, implying a 17.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 23, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

