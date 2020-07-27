Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Unilever NV (UNLVF), Carter’s (CRI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Unilever NV (UNLVF) and Carter’s (CRI) with bullish sentiments.

Unilever NV (UNLVF)

Jefferies analyst Martin Deboo maintained a Buy rating on Unilever NV yesterday and set a price target of EUR59.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $58.71.

Deboo has an average return of 12.8% when recommending Unilever NV.

According to TipRanks.com, Deboo is ranked #2264 out of 6803 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Unilever NV is a Hold with an average price target of $57.25, implying a -3.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR58.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Carter’s (CRI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Susan Anderson reiterated a Buy rating on Carter’s on July 24 and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $89.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.1% and a 38.0% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Turning Point Brands, and G-III Apparel Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Carter’s is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $91.57, implying a 0.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.