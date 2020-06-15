Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Trigano SA (TGNOF), Royal Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Trigano SA (TGNOF) and Royal Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY) with bullish sentiments.

Trigano SA (TGNOF)

Kepler Capital analyst Hjalmar Ahlberg maintained a Buy rating on Trigano SA on June 12 and set a price target of EUR100.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $102.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Ahlberg is ranked #2032 out of 6674 analysts.

Trigano SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $112.50.

Royal Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY)

In a report issued on June 12, Fabienne Caron from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Royal Ahold Delhaize, with a price target of EUR25.80. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.34, close to its 52-week high of $27.45.

Caron has an average return of 8.5% when recommending Royal Ahold Delhaize.

According to TipRanks.com, Caron is ranked #1860 out of 6674 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Royal Ahold Delhaize with a $27.04 average price target.

