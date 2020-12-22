Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Tesla (TSLA), HORNBACH Holding AG & Co (HBBHF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Tesla (TSLA) and HORNBACH Holding AG & Co (HBBHF) with bullish sentiments.

Tesla (TSLA)

Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney maintained a Buy rating on Tesla yesterday and set a price target of $780.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $644.29, close to its 52-week high of $695.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Delaney is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 65.6% success rate. Delaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TE Connectivity, Vertiv Holdings, and Jabil Circuit.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Tesla with a $446.59 average price target, which is a -31.3% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $788.00 price target.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co (HBBHF)

In a report released today, Thilo Kleibauer from Warburg Research maintained a Buy rating on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co, with a price target of EUR116.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $53.50.

Kleibauer has an average return of 10.2% when recommending HORNBACH Holding AG & Co.

According to TipRanks.com, Kleibauer is ranked #3327 out of 7169 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $141.88.

